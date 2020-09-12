PS Business Parks Inc (PSB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.05 on September 30th

PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.05 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th.
PS Business Parks has raised its dividend by 40.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. PS Business Parks has a payout ratio of 144.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect PS Business Parks to earn $6.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.8%.
Shares of PSB stock opened at $122.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $131.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.15. PS Business Parks has a 1-year low of $102.48 and a 1-year high of $192.13.
In related news, Director Joseph D. Russell, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.50, for a total value of $257,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on PSB. Citigroup lifted their price target on PS Business Parks from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of PS Business Parks from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PS Business Parks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. PS Business Parks presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $141.25.
PS Business Parks Company Profile
PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P SmallCap 600, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex and office space. As of December 31, 2018, the Company wholly owned 28.2 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,050 commercial customers in six states and held a 95.0% interest in a 395-unit apartment complex.
