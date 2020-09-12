PS Business Parks Inc (PSB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.05 on September 30th

PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.05 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th.

PS Business Parks has raised its dividend by 40.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. PS Business Parks has a payout ratio of 144.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect PS Business Parks to earn $6.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.8%.

Shares of PSB stock opened at $122.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $131.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.15. PS Business Parks has a 1-year low of $102.48 and a 1-year high of $192.13.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.36. PS Business Parks had a net margin of 44.01% and a return on equity of 18.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PS Business Parks will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph D. Russell, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.50, for a total value of $257,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PSB. Citigroup lifted their price target on PS Business Parks from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of PS Business Parks from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PS Business Parks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. PS Business Parks presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $141.25.

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P SmallCap 600, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex and office space. As of December 31, 2018, the Company wholly owned 28.2 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,050 commercial customers in six states and held a 95.0% interest in a 395-unit apartment complex.

