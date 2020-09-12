ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Shares Up 5.1%

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU)’s share price were up 5.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.08 and last traded at $8.99. Approximately 43,834,051 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 30,240,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.55.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.64.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American National Bank lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 165.8% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 3,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the first quarter valued at about $96,000.

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

