Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) Shares Bought by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,153,552 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 157,157 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Proofpoint were worth $128,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Proofpoint in the 1st quarter valued at about $24,214,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Proofpoint by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Proofpoint by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 109,452 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Proofpoint by 343.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,437 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 9,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in Proofpoint by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 5,930 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Gary Steele sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.30, for a total transaction of $1,143,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,766,342.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Paul R. Auvil III sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $3,125,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,895,687.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,847 shares of company stock valued at $7,602,366. 2.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PFPT. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Northland Securities upped their target price on Proofpoint from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised Proofpoint from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $131.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Proofpoint from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Proofpoint currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.61.

PFPT stock opened at $101.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Proofpoint Inc has a 12-month low of $83.81 and a 12-month high of $133.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.25.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $258.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.95 million. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 7.11% and a negative net margin of 17.35%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Proofpoint Inc will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

