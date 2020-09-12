Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Stock Price Down 6.8% Following Insider Selling

Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY)’s share price traded down 6.8% on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $26.49 and last traded at $26.56. 991,322 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 789,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.50.

Specifically, Director Norman Payson sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $529,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 522,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,760,067.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.99, for a total transaction of $1,039,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 600,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,594,259.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,672,174 shares of company stock worth $46,344,827 in the last quarter. 33.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PGNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Progyny from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Progyny from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Progyny from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.44.

The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.73.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Progyny had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a positive return on equity of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $64.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.86 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Progyny Inc will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Progyny in the 2nd quarter worth about $474,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $557,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progyny by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 157,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,056,000 after acquiring an additional 10,976 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progyny by 163.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,093,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,220,000 after acquiring an additional 678,054 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Progyny by 83.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 120,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,123,000 after acquiring an additional 55,127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.09% of the company’s stock.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

