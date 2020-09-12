Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) Short Interest Update

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a drop of 65.3% from the August 15th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 122.8% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 5,662 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 17.8% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Principal Real Estate Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $137,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 47.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,015 shares in the last quarter.

Principal Real Estate Income Fund stock opened at $11.72 on Friday. Principal Real Estate Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.51 and a twelve month high of $22.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.86.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.26%.

Principal Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile

Principal Real Estate Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Principal Real Estate Investors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in commercial mortgage backed securities, real estate investment trusts and REIT-like entities.

