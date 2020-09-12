Premium Brands Holdings Corp (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Premium Brands Holdings Corp (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $97.75.

Several research analysts have commented on PRBZF shares. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Premium Brands from $96.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Premium Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th.

Get Premium Brands alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS PRBZF opened at $72.88 on Friday. Premium Brands has a 12 month low of $43.46 and a 12 month high of $76.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.11.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entres, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, and baking and sushi products.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Premium Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premium Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.