Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) Shares Purchased by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,657 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Premier were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Premier in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Premier by 99.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Premier in the first quarter worth approximately $97,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Premier by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Premier during the 1st quarter valued at $170,000. 53.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PINC opened at $31.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -5.06, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.69. Premier Inc has a 52 week low of $27.11 and a 52 week high of $39.70.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.03). Premier had a negative net margin of 4.13% and a negative return on equity of 475.26%. The company had revenue of $342.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.60 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Premier Inc will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Premier from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Benchmark lowered shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Premier from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Premier from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Premier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.77.

In other Premier news, Director William E. Mayer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total value of $127,200.00. Insiders own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

