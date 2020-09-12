Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (APTS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 on October 15th

Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:APTS) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.175 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th.

Preferred Apartment Communities has raised its dividend by 28.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Preferred Apartment Communities has a dividend payout ratio of -10.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Preferred Apartment Communities to earn $0.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.7%.

Shares of APTS stock opened at $6.44 on Friday. Preferred Apartment Communities has a 12-month low of $5.27 and a 12-month high of $14.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.00 and its 200 day moving average is $7.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 0.62.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.30). Preferred Apartment Communities had a negative return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 39.13%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Preferred Apartment Communities will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

APTS has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.08.

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc is a Maryland corporation formed primarily to own and operate multifamily properties and, to a lesser extent, own and operate student housing properties, grocery-anchored shopping centers and strategically located, well leased class A office buildings, all in select targeted markets throughout the United States.

