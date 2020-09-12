Point72 Asset Management L.P. Takes $15.14 Million Position in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 820,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $15,138,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.91% of Hilltop as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HTH. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hilltop in the 2nd quarter worth about $665,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hilltop by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,908,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,468,000 after acquiring an additional 90,597 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Hilltop in the 2nd quarter worth about $332,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Hilltop in the 2nd quarter worth about $384,000. Finally, Azora Capital LP purchased a new stake in Hilltop in the 2nd quarter worth about $16,244,000. 62.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens raised Hilltop from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine lowered Hilltop from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Hilltop from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Hilltop from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th.

Shares of HTH stock opened at $19.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.05 and a fifty-two week high of $26.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.31.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $572.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.40 million. Hilltop had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 15.53%. As a group, research analysts expect that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is 14.75%.

In other news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total transaction of $409,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 702,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,363,677.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Hilltop Profile

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

