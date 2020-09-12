Point72 Asset Management L.P. Takes $13.77 Million Position in Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 845,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,772,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.17% of Shaw Communications at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Shaw Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 598.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Seeyond acquired a new position in shares of Shaw Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shaw Communications alerts:

Shares of NYSE SJR opened at $18.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Shaw Communications Inc has a 52 week low of $12.20 and a 52 week high of $20.90.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 10th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $938.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.80 million. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 10.86%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Shaw Communications Inc will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.0726 dividend. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.48%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SJR. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Shaw Communications in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Shaw Communications in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Shaw Communications from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Shaw Communications from $30.50 to $31.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.64.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B).

Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.