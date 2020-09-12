Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 2,568,055 Shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 85.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 422,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,568,055 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.32% of MGM Growth Properties worth $11,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schnieders Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 3.1% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 20,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 100.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 12.3% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 0.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 220,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 20.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the period. 94.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MGP shares. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised MGM Growth Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on MGM Growth Properties from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Nomura Instinet raised their target price on MGM Growth Properties from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.97.

Shares of NYSE:MGP opened at $28.23 on Friday. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a twelve month low of $11.43 and a twelve month high of $34.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 72.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 8.04 and a current ratio of 8.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.07 and a 200-day moving average of $26.10.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $194.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.72 million. MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 0.65%. MGM Growth Properties’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

