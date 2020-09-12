Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 224,206 Shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lessened its position in Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB) by 31.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 478,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224,206 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.95% of Cooper Tire & Rubber worth $13,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTB. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Cooper Tire & Rubber in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber during the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 42.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 19.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CTB opened at $34.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Cooper Tire & Rubber Co has a 1 year low of $13.82 and a 1 year high of $37.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.24 and its 200 day moving average is $26.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 1.53.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.42. Cooper Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $496.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.87 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s quarterly revenue was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cooper Tire & Rubber Co will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.99%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Cooper Tire & Rubber from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Cooper Tire & Rubber from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.60.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It manufactures and markets passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

