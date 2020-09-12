Point72 Asset Management L.P. Reduces Stock Holdings in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. reduced its stake in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,018,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,224,371 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $15,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 71,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 7.2% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 23,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 23.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,471 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 2.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 155,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 4,032 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FOLD. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Amicus Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.85.

Amicus Therapeutics stock opened at $12.89 on Friday. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $6.25 and a one year high of $16.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.52.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.06. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.53% and a negative net margin of 129.10%. The company had revenue of $62.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.66 million. On average, analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jay Barth sold 28,750 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total transaction of $423,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 191,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,829,401.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 2,500 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $40,025.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 341,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,463,636.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 499,278 shares of company stock valued at $7,637,877. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 for indications, including pompe disease.

