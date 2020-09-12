Point72 Asset Management L.P. Raises Stock Position in CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 268.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 158,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,781 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $11,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CONE. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. tru Independence LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

Several research firms have commented on CONE. Barclays began coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.84.

In other news, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total transaction of $416,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,066,816. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Robert M. Jackson sold 24,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.39, for a total transaction of $1,821,723.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,708,234.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,164 shares of company stock worth $2,652,524. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

CyrusOne stock opened at $75.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. CyrusOne Inc has a 1-year low of $43.72 and a 1-year high of $86.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 442.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.36 and its 200 day moving average is $71.60.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.54). CyrusOne had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 2.01%. The firm had revenue of $256.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.59 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that CyrusOne Inc will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. This is a positive change from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.10%.

CyrusOne Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

Featured Article: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CONE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE).

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.