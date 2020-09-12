Point72 Asset Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 328,032 Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 328,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,646,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.09% of Hartford Financial Services Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Hartford Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,156,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Hartford Financial Services Group by 8.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,515,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $96,962,000 after buying an additional 193,274 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in Hartford Financial Services Group by 6.4% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 4,895 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 109,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,210,000 after buying an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in Hartford Financial Services Group by 340.0% during the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 108,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,176,000 after buying an additional 83,711 shares in the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HIG shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hartford Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.54.

Shares of NYSE:HIG opened at $38.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.09. The firm has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.95. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a 12-month low of $19.04 and a 12-month high of $62.75.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 12.62%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.01%.

Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

