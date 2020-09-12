Point72 Asset Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 26,900 Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 26,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,134,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.17% of Chemed as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its holdings in Chemed by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Chemed by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Chemed by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Chemed by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chemed by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.39, for a total value of $4,003,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,323,765.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael D. Witzeman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,000,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,520 shares of company stock worth $5,687,394. Insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $489.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $512.25.

Shares of CHE opened at $488.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $500.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $457.41. Chemed Co. has a 52 week low of $330.01 and a 52 week high of $528.29. The stock has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.66.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.66. Chemed had a return on equity of 36.71% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $502.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 16.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th were given a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. Chemed’s payout ratio is currently 9.75%.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

