Point72 Asset Management L.P. Purchases New Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 70,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,481,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.12% of Molina Healthcare as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MOH. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 235.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 13.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 17.2% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $178,000. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MOH. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $188.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $226.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Cowen raised Molina Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.57.

In other news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.32, for a total transaction of $777,280.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,086,637.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.75, for a total value of $135,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MOH opened at $168.84 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.67. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $102.85 and a one year high of $198.38.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 44.07% and a net margin of 4.51%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 11.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

