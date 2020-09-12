Point72 Asset Management L.P. Makes New $12.42 Million Investment in Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 497,334 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,420,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.09% of Pembina Pipeline at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 1,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. QV Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,060 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PBA opened at $23.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.34. Pembina Pipeline Corp has a one year low of $10.58 and a one year high of $40.65.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.07). Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $914.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline Corp will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.161 per share. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Pembina Pipeline from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James downgraded Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC upped their target price on Pembina Pipeline from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Sunday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pembina Pipeline has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.45.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

