Point72 Asset Management L.P. Invests $12.81 Million in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,549,104 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,811,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 12.5% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,821,200 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $15,517,000 after acquiring an additional 313,600 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 48.7% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 180,155 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 59,039 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 20.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,371,326 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $19,611,000 after acquiring an additional 399,028 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 254.1% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,890 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 14,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 16.4% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 60,997 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 8,595 shares during the last quarter. 9.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PBR opened at $8.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.06. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR has a 1-year low of $4.01 and a 1-year high of $16.84. The firm has a market cap of $54.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.07). PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR had a negative net margin of 8.89% and a negative return on equity of 2.11%. The firm had revenue of $9.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.11 billion. Analysts forecast that PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James downgraded PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.25.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras operates in the oil, natural gas, and energy industries in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

