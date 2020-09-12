Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $15.04 Million Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 214.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 991,352 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 676,325 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $15,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 150,991,478 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,290,539,000 after buying an additional 5,062,445 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,998,384 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,461,578,000 after acquiring an additional 348,095 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC now owns 22,869,858 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $318,348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310,930 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,147,996 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $252,902,000 after acquiring an additional 596,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,415,578 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $264,196,000 after acquiring an additional 277,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Kinder Morgan news, major shareholder Richard D. Kinder acquired 300,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.14 per share, for a total transaction of $4,242,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 244,839,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,462,025,156.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Perry M. Waughtal sold 59,593 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $832,514.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 299,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,181,123.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 680,233 shares of company stock valued at $9,598,573 over the last quarter. 14.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. US Capital Advisors cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.06.

NYSE:KMI opened at $12.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.08 and its 200 day moving average is $15.07. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 12 month low of $9.42 and a 12 month high of $22.58.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 6.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd were issued a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.19%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.53%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

