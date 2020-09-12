Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $14.34 Million Stake in IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) by 410.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,009,264 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 811,649 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 4.95% of IDEAYA Biosciences worth $14,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IDYA. BVF Inc. IL lifted its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 151.1% in the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,226,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941,940 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $18,915,000. Artal Group S.A. bought a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $3,401,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $3,137,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $1,989,000. 61.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other IDEAYA Biosciences news, insider Value Fund L. P. Biotechnology acquired 117,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.31 per share, for a total transaction of $1,688,522.76. Also, CFO Paul A. Stone sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total value of $55,707.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,257. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 238,523 shares of company stock worth $3,411,121 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

IDYA opened at $12.29 on Friday. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 52-week low of $2.95 and a 52-week high of $19.97. The company has a current ratio of 23.42, a quick ratio of 23.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.99.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($2.42). As a group, research analysts predict that IDEAYA Biosciences will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

IDYA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded IDEAYA Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. Northland Securities began coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered IDEAYA Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered IDEAYA Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDEAYA Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, an oncology-focused precision medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate in clinical development is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

