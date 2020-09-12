Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $13.76 Million Stock Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. decreased its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 45.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,916 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 26,878 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.11% of Fair Isaac worth $13,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 3,261.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,205,000 after acquiring an additional 25,736 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 19,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter worth about $777,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 330,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,760,000 after purchasing an additional 10,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Fair Isaac news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 28,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.56, for a total value of $12,197,674.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 190,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,433,256.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.49, for a total value of $4,254,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,425,477.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,294 shares of company stock worth $32,886,893 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

FICO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Fair Isaac from $393.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price target on Fair Isaac from $340.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Fair Isaac from $460.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Monday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $466.43.

Shares of NYSE FICO opened at $417.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.82 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $428.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $376.93. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52 week low of $177.65 and a 52 week high of $452.74.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $313.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.30 million. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 91.50% and a net margin of 18.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

