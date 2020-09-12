Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $12.04 Million Stock Position in Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 324,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 422,032 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.38% of Popular worth $12,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Popular during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Popular during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of Popular during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Popular by 796.1% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 2,079 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Popular by 114.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,604 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the period. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Popular from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. TheStreet downgraded Popular from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Popular from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Popular from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Popular currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.80.

BPOP opened at $36.59 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.18. Popular Inc has a 1 year low of $23.69 and a 1 year high of $61.46.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $562.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.30 million. Popular had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 18.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Popular Inc will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Popular’s payout ratio is 23.26%.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

