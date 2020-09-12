Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $11.92 Million Stake in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 18.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,104,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 173,600 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.16% of Host Hotels and Resorts worth $11,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gillson Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,736,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,435,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,279,000 after buying an additional 601,075 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 324,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after buying an additional 65,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,363,000. Institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

HST opened at $11.13 on Friday. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a 1-year low of $7.86 and a 1-year high of $18.90. The company has a current ratio of 23.29, a quick ratio of 23.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.75 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.16 and a 200-day moving average of $11.55.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.25). Host Hotels and Resorts had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 1.30%. The business had revenue of $103.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.34 million. Equities analysts predict that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Host Hotels and Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Host Hotels and Resorts from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Host Hotels and Resorts from $14.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley raised Host Hotels and Resorts from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Host Hotels and Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.03.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

