Point72 Asset Management L.P. Cuts Stake in Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR) by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,167,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 498,006 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.93% of Vivint Solar worth $11,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VSLR. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Vivint Solar by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 4,255 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Vivint Solar by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 5,821 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Vivint Solar by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,152,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,776,000 after purchasing an additional 35,316 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vivint Solar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vivint Solar by 98.4% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 24,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 12,096 shares during the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VSLR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vivint Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 11th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Vivint Solar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Vivint Solar from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Vivint Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Vivint Solar from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.80.

NYSE VSLR opened at $30.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.89. Vivint Solar Inc has a 12 month low of $3.17 and a 12 month high of $32.25.

Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $106.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.55 million. Vivint Solar had a negative net margin of 23.48% and a negative return on equity of 186.43%. Equities analysts anticipate that Vivint Solar Inc will post -2.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider L. Chance Allred sold 3,185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $32,104.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 192,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,935,743.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 313 Acquisition Llc sold 11,627,907 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $250,000,000.50. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,507,936 shares of company stock valued at $274,206,112. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vivint Solar, Inc provides distributed solar energy primarily to residential customers in the United States. It owns and installs solar energy systems through long-term customer contracts. The company also sells photovoltaic installation products, as well as solar renewable energy certificates. As of December 31, 2018, it had an aggregate capacity of 1,060.9 megawatts covering approximately 154,600 homes.

