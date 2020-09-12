Point72 Asset Management L.P. Buys Shares of 196,111 Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 196,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,546,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.13% of Ceridian HCM at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Ceridian HCM by 165.0% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Ceridian HCM by 310.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ceridian HCM in the 2nd quarter valued at $134,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Ceridian HCM in the 1st quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Ceridian HCM by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Ceridian HCM from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Ceridian HCM from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet raised Ceridian HCM from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Ceridian HCM from $62.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ceridian HCM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.88.

In other Ceridian HCM news, CEO David D. Ossip sold 500,000 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total transaction of $36,090,000.00. Also, EVP Scott A. Kitching sold 23,777 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $1,997,268.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,482 shares in the company, valued at $3,484,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,746,124 shares of company stock worth $559,392,074. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ceridian HCM stock opened at $73.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc has a 12 month low of $38.40 and a 12 month high of $87.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.16. The stock has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 331.43 and a beta of 1.52.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.14. Ceridian HCM had a return on equity of 1.74% and a net margin of 9.34%. Analysts expect that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

