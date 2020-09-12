Point72 Asset Management L.P. Buys New Stake in Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 326,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,214,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.38% of Fate Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 140.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 55,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 32,200 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 175.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 52,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 33,393 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $3,275,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,043,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,792,000 after acquiring an additional 298,727 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 3,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

FATE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.24.

Shares of NASDAQ FATE opened at $33.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -21.51 and a beta of 1.69. Fate Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $12.59 and a 12 month high of $38.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 11.92 and a quick ratio of 11.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.58.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $5.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.33 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.64% and a negative net margin of 881.86%. On average, analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics Inc will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. The firm programme cellular therapeutics for the treatment of life threatening diseases, hematologic malignancies, genetic disorders and diseases resulting from the dysregulation of the immune system.

