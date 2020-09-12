Point72 Asset Management L.P. Buys New Position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRBP)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRBP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,500,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,585,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 1.84% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CRBP. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,413,000. Carmignac Gestion bought a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,835,000. DAFNA Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 151.4% in the first quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 747,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares in the last quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,177,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,772,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,249,000 after purchasing an additional 360,244 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Corbus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CRBP shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer downgraded Corbus Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Nomura lifted their target price on Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.90.

CRBP opened at $1.88 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.57. Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $9.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $0.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 million. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,596.42% and a negative return on equity of 430.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a synthetic oral endocannabinoid drug that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis and dermatomyositis, and in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat systemic lupus erythematosus and cystic fibrosis.

Read More: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.