Point72 Asset Management L.P. Boosts Stake in Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS) by 2,390.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 624,984 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 599,884 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Pluralsight were worth $11,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Pluralsight by 131.5% in the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 8,946,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,233,000 after buying an additional 5,082,219 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Pluralsight by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,631,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,833,000 after buying an additional 1,661,080 shares during the last quarter. Tensile Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pluralsight in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,838,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of Pluralsight by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 2,082,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,868,000 after buying an additional 876,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in shares of Pluralsight by 148.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,342,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,225,000 after buying an additional 801,523 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Frederick Onion sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total value of $627,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Matthew Forkner sold 11,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total value of $211,199.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,480 shares in the company, valued at $3,412,537.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,046 shares of company stock worth $1,465,500. 21.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PS. BidaskClub cut Pluralsight from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Pluralsight from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Pluralsight in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Pluralsight from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Pluralsight in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.65.

NASDAQ PS opened at $16.53 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.13 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Pluralsight Inc has a 1-year low of $6.59 and a 1-year high of $22.69.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $94.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.23 million. Pluralsight had a negative return on equity of 57.32% and a negative net margin of 36.22%. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pluralsight Inc will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Pluralsight, Inc provides a technology skill development solutions worldwide. Its cloud-based technology skills platform offers a range of tools, including skill and role assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include a digital ecosystem of thousands of on-demand courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data.

