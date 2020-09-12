Point72 Asset Management L.P. Boosts Holdings in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 11,512.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 306,682 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 304,041 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in FLIR Systems were worth $12,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in FLIR Systems by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,668 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in FLIR Systems by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 18,535 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FLIR Systems by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,918 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank increased its holdings in FLIR Systems by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 15,975 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in FLIR Systems by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,538 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of FLIR Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Imperial Capital raised shares of FLIR Systems from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of FLIR Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

FLIR opened at $34.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.03. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.85 and a 1 year high of $59.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 32.59 and a beta of 1.45.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The business had revenue of $482.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.02 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

FLIR Systems Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

