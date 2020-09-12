Point72 Asset Management L.P. Acquires New Stake in Albertsons Companies Inc (NYSE:ACI)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies Inc (NYSE:ACI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 754,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,902,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.16% of Albertsons Companies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ACI. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the second quarter worth about $917,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the second quarter worth about $1,183,000. Finally, Three Peaks Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the second quarter worth about $1,277,000. 41.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ACI opened at $14.15 on Friday. Albertsons Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $13.06 and a 1 year high of $16.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.77.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $22.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.62 billion. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Albertsons Companies Inc will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Albertsons Companies in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Albertsons Companies in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Albertsons Companies in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Albertsons Companies in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Albertsons Companies in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.44.

In other Albertsons Companies news, CEO Vivek Sankaran purchased 25,000 shares of Albertsons Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.74 per share, for a total transaction of $368,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 4,675,726 shares of Albertsons Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total value of $71,398,336.02. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Albertsons Companies Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. Its food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 2,252 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Pavilions, Star Market, Carrs, and Haggen; and 1,726 pharmacies, 1,290 in-store branded coffee shops, and 402 adjacent fuel centers.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albertsons Companies Inc (NYSE:ACI).

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.