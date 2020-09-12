Point72 Asset Management L.P. Acquires New Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 247,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,394,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.16% of Ciena as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 294.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,182,550 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $334,847,000 after purchasing an additional 4,615,896 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Ciena by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,255,893 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $169,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,125 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Ciena by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,783,454 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $150,619,000 after acquiring an additional 96,321 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in Ciena by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,423,768 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $185,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Ciena by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,672,941 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $144,767,000 after acquiring an additional 19,176 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

CIEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Ciena from $67.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a report on Friday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Ciena from $61.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Ciena from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.33.

CIEN stock opened at $41.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.86. Ciena Co. has a 12 month low of $30.58 and a 12 month high of $61.51. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 2.83.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.23. Ciena had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 17.93%. The firm had revenue of $976.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Ciena’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ciena news, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total transaction of $87,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 167,850 shares of company stock valued at $9,452,970. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

