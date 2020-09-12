Point72 Asset Management L.P. Acquires 197,078 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 198.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 296,381 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 197,078 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $14,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $242,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 179.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 25,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 16,214 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,959,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,542,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,142,000 after buying an additional 39,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 3,106.1% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 58,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after buying an additional 56,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.37% of the company’s stock.

CPB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Campbell Soup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.07.

CPB stock opened at $45.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.45. The company has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $40.70 and a 12 month high of $57.54.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 40.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

