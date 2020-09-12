Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) Trading 5.4% Higher After Insider Buying Activity

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)’s stock price traded up 5.4% during trading on Thursday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $5.23 and last traded at $5.05. 2,147,800 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 3,127,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.79.

Specifically, Director Linda S. Sanford bought 8,000 shares of Pitney Bowes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.92 per share, for a total transaction of $39,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,011.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PBI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Pitney Bowes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 9th. National Securities raised shares of Pitney Bowes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.27, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $829.06 million, a P/E ratio of -22.39 and a beta of 3.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.23.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. Pitney Bowes had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a positive return on equity of 84.50%. The firm had revenue of $837.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 20th. Pitney Bowes’s payout ratio is presently 29.41%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Pitney Bowes in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 75.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI)

Pitney Bowes Inc offers customer information management, location intelligence, and customer engagement products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Commerce Services; Small & Medium Business Solutions; and Software Solutions. The Commerce Services segment provides cross-border e-commerce solutions, domestic retail and e-commerce shipping solutions, fulfillment, and delivery and return services; and mail sortation services that allow clients to qualify large volumes of first class mail, marketing mail, and bound and packet mail for postal work sharing discounts.

