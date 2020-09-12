Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) Trading Down 6.1%

Ping Identity Holding Corp (NYSE:PING)’s stock price traded down 6.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $30.27 and last traded at $30.32. 961,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 1,022,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.28.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $33.50 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ping Identity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.39.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.80. The company has a quick ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.07.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $58.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.13 million. As a group, analysts expect that Ping Identity Holding Corp will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Raj M. Dani sold 51,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,530,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 164,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,943,970. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 10,222,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $327,128,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,446,361 shares of company stock valued at $333,875,401 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PING. Bullseye Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ping Identity in the second quarter valued at about $2,186,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Ping Identity in the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Ping Identity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $297,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Ping Identity by 209.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 42,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Ping Identity by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 7,449 shares during the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates an Intelligent Identity platform, which offers secure access to any service, application, or application programming interface (API) to customers, employees, partners, and the Internet of Things.

