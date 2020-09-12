Pinetree Capital Ltd (TSE:PNP) Insider Buys C$13,524.80 in Stock

Pinetree Capital Ltd (TSE:PNP) insider L6 Holdings Inc. bought 10,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.26 per share, with a total value of C$13,524.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,049,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,854,236.83.

L6 Holdings Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 3rd, L6 Holdings Inc. purchased 13,000 shares of Pinetree Capital stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,872.00.

On Thursday, June 18th, L6 Holdings Inc. purchased 600 shares of Pinetree Capital stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.05 per share, with a total value of C$630.00.

Shares of TSE PNP opened at C$1.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.10. The stock has a market cap of $10.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.42. The company has a current ratio of 17.55, a quick ratio of 17.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Pinetree Capital Ltd has a 12 month low of C$0.85 and a 12 month high of C$1.54.

Pinetree Capital (TSE:PNP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Pinetree Capital

Pinetree Capital Ltd. is a venture capital firm specializing in early stage, emerging growth and growth capital investments in micro and small cap companies. The firm prefers to invest in all the sector with focus on technology. Pinetree Capital Ltd. was founded in 1992 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

