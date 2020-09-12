Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Bought by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 152,687 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,040 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $10,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 889.0% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. 73.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

In related news, Director Louis C. Camilleri sold 75,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $5,829,750.00. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

PM opened at $81.23 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $56.01 and a one year high of $90.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.47 and its 200-day moving average is $75.08. The company has a market capitalization of $125.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.76.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.24% and a net margin of 9.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. Research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 24th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 23rd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 90.17%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PM. Bank of America lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.75.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Featured Story: What are retained earnings?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.