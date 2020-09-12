PEUGEOT SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:PUGOY) Rating Reiterated by Kepler Capital Markets

PEUGEOT SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:PUGOY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on PUGOY. UBS Group raised PEUGEOT SA/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on PEUGEOT SA/ADR in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners raised PEUGEOT SA/ADR to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of PEUGEOT SA/ADR in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PEUGEOT SA/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

OTCMKTS PUGOY opened at $18.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.56. PEUGEOT SA/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $9.62 and a fifty-two week high of $30.19.

Peugeot SA manufactures automobiles and light commercial vehicles. It produces motorbikes, scooters, hydraulic engines, vehicle components and provides after sales service. The Peugeot operates through the following business segments: Peugeot Citroen DS Automotive, Opel Vauxhall Automotive, Automotive Equipment and Finance.

