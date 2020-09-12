Petrofac (LON:PFC) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Bernstein Bank

Petrofac (LON:PFC) was downgraded by Bernstein Bank to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 110 ($1.44) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 170 ($2.22). Bernstein Bank’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 22.29% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on PFC. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Petrofac in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.31) price objective on shares of Petrofac in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Petrofac from GBX 230 ($3.01) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Petrofac from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 165 ($2.16) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Petrofac from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 267.19 ($3.49).

LON:PFC opened at GBX 141.55 ($1.85) on Thursday. Petrofac has a 1-year low of GBX 133 ($1.74) and a 1-year high of GBX 460.30 ($6.01). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 160 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 198.07. The firm has a market cap of $489.64 million and a PE ratio of -3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

In related news, insider David Davies acquired 2,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of £27,712 ($36,210.64) per share, for a total transaction of £76,374,272 ($99,796,513.79).

Petrofac Limited, an oilfield service company, provides facilities solutions to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction, Engineering & Production Services, and Integrated Energy Services. The Engineering & Construction segment provides engineering, procurement, and construction project execution services to the onshore oil and gas industry.

