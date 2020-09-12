Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) Receives $58.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.50.

PRGO has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Perrigo from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Perrigo from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Perrigo in a research report on Sunday, June 7th.

Shares of PRGO opened at $48.62 on Wednesday. Perrigo has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $63.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.47. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94 and a beta of 1.16.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.16. Perrigo had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Perrigo will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Perrigo’s payout ratio is 22.33%.

In other news, EVP Svend Andersen purchased 2,828 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.01 per share, with a total value of $149,912.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $434,788.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Perrigo by 115.9% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Perrigo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Perrigo in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Perrigo by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Perrigo in the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Co Plc engages in providing over-the-counter (OTC) self-care and wellness solutions. Its solutions enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The firm operates through three segments: Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals.

