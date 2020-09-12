Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

Several brokerages have commented on PVAC. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Penn Virginia in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Penn Virginia in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Penn Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Penn Virginia from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th.

Get Penn Virginia alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Penn Virginia by 481.8% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 238,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 197,829 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in Penn Virginia by 208.5% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 196,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 132,600 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Penn Virginia by 170.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 191,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 120,472 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP purchased a new position in Penn Virginia in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,032,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Penn Virginia by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 715,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after buying an additional 105,988 shares in the last quarter. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PVAC stock opened at $8.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $139.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 3.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Penn Virginia has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $37.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.82.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.33. Penn Virginia had a net margin of 33.22% and a return on equity of 20.69%. Analysts forecast that Penn Virginia will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Penn Virginia Company Profile

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had total proved reserves of approximately 123 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 460 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,200 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Penn Virginia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn Virginia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.