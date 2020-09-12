PDT Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Benefitfocus Inc (NASDAQ:BNFT)

PDT Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Benefitfocus Inc (NASDAQ:BNFT) by 43.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,089 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 40,271 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC owned about 0.16% of Benefitfocus worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Benefitfocus by 8.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 77,550 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 6,229 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Benefitfocus by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,799,758 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,126,000 after buying an additional 256,115 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Benefitfocus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $496,000. Tikvah Management LLC lifted its holdings in Benefitfocus by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tikvah Management LLC now owns 1,093,440 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,765,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Formula Growth Ltd. lifted its holdings in Benefitfocus by 123.5% during the 2nd quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 425,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,573,000 after buying an additional 234,882 shares during the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BNFT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Benefitfocus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Benefitfocus from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Benefitfocus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Benefitfocus in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Benefitfocus from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Benefitfocus has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.13.

BNFT opened at $10.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $342.61 million, a PE ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.81. Benefitfocus Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.09 and a fifty-two week high of $26.68.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $62.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.73 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Benefitfocus Inc will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Benefitfocus

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, suppliers, and brokers in the United States. The company operates through Employer and Carrier segments. Its products for insurance carriers include BenefitsPlace, a transaction-oriented, marketplace solution; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution that bridges the integration gap between carrier and employer systems; eSales for carriers and brokers tools to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for various products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution.

