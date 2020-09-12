PDT Partners LLC Trims Stake in Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA)

PDT Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,573 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Moderna during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 124.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 175.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in shares of Moderna during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 26,467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total transaction of $1,487,445.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 4,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.92, for a total value of $298,024.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,734,858 shares in the company, valued at $443,961,839.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 868,820 shares of company stock worth $59,850,433 over the last three months. Insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Moderna from $37.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Bank of America cut their price target on Moderna from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Moderna in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.44.

MRNA stock opened at $59.34 on Friday. Moderna Inc has a 12-month low of $13.53 and a 12-month high of $95.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.58.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $66.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 27.85% and a negative net margin of 461.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 407.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Moderna Inc will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

