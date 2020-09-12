PDT Partners LLC Takes Position in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,610 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $652,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 82 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

NOW stock opened at $445.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. ServiceNow Inc has a 52-week low of $213.99 and a 52-week high of $501.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $447.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $373.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 377.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.29.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $1.03. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.20, for a total value of $206,497.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 999 shares in the company, valued at $377,821.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Kevin Haverty sold 6,601 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.43, for a total transaction of $2,907,278.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 16,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,195,304.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,075 shares of company stock valued at $42,859,273 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NOW shares. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $385.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $385.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet raised shares of ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $460.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $433.85.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

