PDT Partners LLC Takes Position in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 81,870 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NG. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $23,868,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 10.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,701,646 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $79,881,000 after acquiring an additional 830,206 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in NovaGold Resources by 11.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,536,484 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $13,291,000 after purchasing an additional 162,970 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in NovaGold Resources by 6.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 145,359 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 8,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 650,763 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,974,000 after acquiring an additional 160,695 shares during the period.

Get NovaGold Resources alerts:

NovaGold Resources stock opened at $10.55 on Friday. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.65 and a 52 week high of $12.85.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 24th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02).

In other news, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 88,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total transaction of $936,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,675. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile

NovaGold Resources Inc primarily explores for and develops gold mineral properties in Canada and the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold property covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

Further Reading: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG).

Receive News & Ratings for NovaGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.