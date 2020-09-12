PDT Partners LLC Takes Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DLTR. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 335.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 1.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 44,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 2.6% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 29,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 49.0% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $90.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.92. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $60.20 and a one year high of $119.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.62.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.18. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $6.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DLTR. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Friday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Dollar Tree in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Dollar Tree in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.64.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

