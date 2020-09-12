PDT Partners LLC Takes $695,000 Position in TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET)

PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $695,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 38.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 17,844.4% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in TriNet Group by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in TriNet Group in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in TriNet Group by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.60.

In other TriNet Group news, Director Katherine August-Dewilde sold 59,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total transaction of $4,026,947.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,100.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Edward Griese sold 648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total value of $45,068.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,682,195.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 198,716 shares of company stock valued at $12,663,557 over the last ninety days. 39.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TriNet Group stock opened at $61.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. TriNet Group Inc has a 12 month low of $27.79 and a 12 month high of $73.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.64.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $1.04. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 60.66% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $335.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. TriNet Group’s revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TriNet Group Inc will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TriNet Group Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.

