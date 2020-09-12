PDT Partners LLC Takes $663,000 Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $663,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 58.2% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 503 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 202.5% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 605 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 54.4% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 531 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 66.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMD shares. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.91.

In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total transaction of $166,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,324,755.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total transaction of $2,274,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,378,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,911,012. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 576,635 shares of company stock worth $41,841,216 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

AMD opened at $76.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 2.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.66. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.43 and a 52-week high of $94.28.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

