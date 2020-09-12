PDT Partners LLC Takes $588,000 Position in Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS)

PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 32,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PS. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Pluralsight by 6.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 911,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,005,000 after buying an additional 56,958 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Pluralsight by 9.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 130,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 11,284 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Pluralsight by 125.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 471,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,175,000 after buying an additional 262,571 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Pluralsight by 13.5% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 420,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,612,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Pluralsight during the first quarter worth $250,000. 81.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pluralsight alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pluralsight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Pluralsight in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Pluralsight from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of Pluralsight in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Pluralsight from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Pluralsight currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.65.

Shares of NASDAQ PS opened at $16.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.13 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.28. Pluralsight Inc has a 1 year low of $6.59 and a 1 year high of $22.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. Pluralsight had a negative net margin of 36.22% and a negative return on equity of 57.32%. The business had revenue of $94.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pluralsight Inc will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Frederick Onion sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total transaction of $627,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Forkner sold 11,046 shares of Pluralsight stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total transaction of $211,199.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,412,537.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,046 shares of company stock worth $1,465,500. 21.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Pluralsight

Pluralsight, Inc provides a technology skill development solutions worldwide. Its cloud-based technology skills platform offers a range of tools, including skill and role assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include a digital ecosystem of thousands of on-demand courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data.

See Also: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pluralsight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pluralsight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.