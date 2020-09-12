PDT Partners LLC Takes $551,000 Position in FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS)

PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 8,162 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of FirstCash by 14.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,262,326 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $220,142,000 after buying an additional 416,974 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in FirstCash by 1.6% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,147,357 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $144,904,000 after purchasing an additional 34,305 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in FirstCash by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,337,665 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $95,964,000 after purchasing an additional 11,769 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its position in FirstCash by 19.1% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,073,627 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $77,022,000 after purchasing an additional 172,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in FirstCash by 9.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 837,424 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $60,077,000 after purchasing an additional 69,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

FCFS has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush cut shares of FirstCash from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Barclays upgraded shares of FirstCash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. TheStreet cut shares of FirstCash from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of FirstCash from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. FirstCash has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.33.

Shares of FCFS opened at $59.17 on Friday. FirstCash Inc has a 12-month low of $55.44 and a 12-month high of $99.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.65.

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $412.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.55 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn and consumer finance stores in the United States and Mexico. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails previously owned merchandise acquired through pawn forfeitures, as well as through purchases from the general public.

